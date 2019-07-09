Final IGHSAU softball poll released

The IGHSAU released its final softball poll today for classes 1-3A and some notable teams made the cut.

In Butler County, Clarksville sits at third in Class 1A after a dominant regular season, holding a 28-1 record. Also in the same class, Bishop Garrigan is ninth, holding a 26-6 record.

Perennial powers Central Springs holds the eighth spot in Class 2A. The Panthers have achieved various milestones this season, as they try to advance to the state tournament again.

Rounding out area teams, New Hampton sits 15th in Class 3A. The Chicasaws are 27-7 on the year.