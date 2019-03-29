Final Four court takes shape at U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- With just a week away until the NCAA Final Four, U.S. Bank Stadium is getting ready for the Big Dance. A crew of 10 from Connor Sports, the official court manufacturer of the tourney, plus workers from the stadium were tasked with putting the floor together.

The court is made from Northern Hard Maple Timber and took about 2-3 hours to assemble. Connor Sports Marketing Director Brian Klein said it's special to see the final product.

"For us it's finally having it come together and seeing the beautiful colors and the logos really coming to life, it's super special for us," Klein said. "It's amazing that an idea can take form in a physical way like this."

The Final Four takes place Saturday, April 6.