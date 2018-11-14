Clear

Final Destination Medical Center Corporation Board meeting of 2018

The board will meet again on February 5, 2019.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Destination Medical Center Corporation Board met for their final meeting of 2018. The board is looking ahead to 8 approved projects, half of which are expected to be completed in 2019, including the Chateau Theatre renovations.

It was the Rochester City Council representative, Mark Hickey, and Mayor Ardell Brede's final meeting as a part of the board.

Hickey thinks the DMC is making good progress. "The focus on transportation infrastructure. That'll be an important balance. There's been a little bit of a back and forth of what's the right balance of new parking structures and perhaps public transportation," he says.

"What an honor it's been to be a part of all of this, and so I'm pretty excited," says Mayor Brede.

Mayor-elect Kim Norton will be joining the board in February. "I'll follow Ardell's lead being the voice for the community and so I think that's what I'll bring. Not only the understanding of the dmc legislation, but also because I've been out door-knocking, a real understanding of people's concerns and excitement," she explains.

