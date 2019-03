WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – A Fillmore County woman is hurt in a Friday afternoon rollover.

It happened a little after 4 pm on Highway 43, north of the Winona/Fillmore county line. Margaret Darlene Brommerich, 77 of Rushford, was driving south when she lost control and rolled into the ditch. The Minnesota State Patrol says Brommerich was wearing her seat belt but was taken to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Rushford police and ambulance assisted at the scene.