ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Harmony teen is hurt after rolling her car on Highway 30.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 12:36 am Friday at mile marker 239 in Olmsted County. Kalei Samantha Pollay, 18, was driving west when she apparently lost control, overcorrected, and rolled into the south ditch.
The State Patrol says Pollay suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. She was wearing her seat belt.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Chatfield police, fire and ambulance assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Fillmore County teen injured in rollover
- Fillmore County driver injured in rollover
- Fillmore County rollover injures Iowa driver
- Two transported after rollover in Fillmore County
- Rollover crash in rural Fillmore County
- Two injured in Fillmore County crash
- Two injured in Fillmore County collision
- Dubuque man injured in Fillmore County accident
- Fillmore County woman injured in crash
- Olmsted County rollover injures two
Scroll for more content...