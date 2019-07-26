Clear

Fillmore County teen injured in rollover

Happened early Friday morning in Olmsted County.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 7:17 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Harmony teen is hurt after rolling her car on Highway 30.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 12:36 am Friday at mile marker 239 in Olmsted County. Kalei Samantha Pollay, 18, was driving west when she apparently lost control, overcorrected, and rolled into the south ditch.

The State Patrol says Pollay suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. She was wearing her seat belt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Chatfield police, fire and ambulance assisted at the scene.

