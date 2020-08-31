Fillmore County sex abuser loses at the Minnesota Court of Appeals

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Fillmore County man convicted of sexually abusing a child is rejected by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

David Ronald Leonard, 56 of Spring Valley, was arrested in March 2018 and charged with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of 5th degree criminal sexual conduct. He was accused of sexual contact with a child under the age of 10 and was convicted on all charged in May 2019. Leonard was then sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison, followed by a lifetime of conditional release.

Leonard appealed his conviction, arguing that videotaped statements of his victim should not have been admitted as evidence and that since they were shown after his victim testified, he had no chance to cross examine his victim about those statements.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected those arguments, ruling the victim did testify at Leonard’s trial and could have been asked about the taped statements even though they had not yet been shown in court. The Court also ruled that since the taped statements were consistent with the victim’s trial testimony, the judge was correct to admit them as evidence.