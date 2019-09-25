Clear

Fillmore County semi driver has to be saved from wreck after NE Iowa crash

Driver's compartment of semi crushed in a rollover.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 1:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – The jaws of life have to be used to save a Fillmore County driver after a semi rollover Tuesday morning in northeast Iowa.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler Stork, 35 of Harmony, MN, was driving a semi loaded with corn south on County Road v64 when he went into the south ditch around 9:30 am and rolled onto the passenger’s side. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver’s compartment of the tractor was crushed and Stork was pinned inside the cab.

A saw was used to cut into the roof of the semi and the jaws of life then freed Stork.

The Sheriff’s Office says Stork did not need to be taken to the hospital and was cited for failure to maintain control. This crash caused an estimated $130,000 in property damage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking a fall-like Wednesday with sunny skies
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fewer daylight hours bring safety concerns

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/24

Image

Central Springs rolls; downs Northwood-Kensett

Image

Mason City volleyball goes down to the wire, falls to Southeast Polk

Image

The Latest on the Soldier's Field track

Image

The art of mental health

Image

PTSD Mental Health Stigma

Image

Century volleyball falls to Northfield 3-0

Image

Youth hockey gears up for arena opening

Community Events