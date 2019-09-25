Fillmore County semi driver has to be saved from wreck after NE Iowa crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – The jaws of life have to be used to save a Fillmore County driver after a semi rollover Tuesday morning in northeast Iowa.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler Stork, 35 of Harmony, MN, was driving a semi loaded with corn south on County Road v64 when he went into the south ditch around 9:30 am and rolled onto the passenger’s side. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver’s compartment of the tractor was crushed and Stork was pinned inside the cab.

A saw was used to cut into the roof of the semi and the jaws of life then freed Stork.

The Sheriff’s Office says Stork did not need to be taken to the hospital and was cited for failure to maintain control. This crash caused an estimated $130,000 in property damage.