RUSHFORD VILLAGE, Minn. – A one-vehicle rollover injured two people in Fillmore County Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Donna Verona Ahles, 57 of Spring Grove, was driving south on Highway 43 when she went into the ditch near mile marker 19 and rolled. Ahles and a passenger, John Alden Ingvalson, 60 of Spring Grove, both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Rushford police, fire, and ambulance assisted with this accident, which happened around 1:45 pm.