Fillmore County rollover injures Iowa driver

PRESTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An eastern Iowa man is hurt after a rollover crash in Fillmore County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 81-year-old man from Dubuque, IA, was driving north on Highway 52 when his Kia Sedona went off the road near mile marker 17, hit a mailbox, went over a culvert, and rolled into a ditch. The name of the driver has not been released.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Preston Ambulance assisted at the scene of this crash, which happened around 2:10 pm Wednesday.