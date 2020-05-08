Fillmore County needs more masks and gowns

PRESTON, Minn. – Fillmore County Public Health is thanking the community for getting it halfway to a goal of 5,000 sewn masks.

As of Friday, the public has created and donated 2,513 masks to be distributed to areas of need around the county. Public Health says they’re also asking for 500 sewn gowns and 94 of them have been donated so far.

Masks and gowns are still needed to deal with coronavirus cases in Fillmore County. A pattern and instructions for making 24 masks at a time as well as gown patterns and fabric are available on the Fillmore County Public Health website.

Donated materials are welcome Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3 pm. Place donations and forms in the gray tote outside of the upper level of the Fillmore County Office Building located at 902 Houston Street NW in Preston. Call 507-765-2642 with questions.