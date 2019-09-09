Clear
Fillmore County man sentenced for fatal Amish buggy collision

One man killed and two hurt in October 2018 crash.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 5:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PRESTON, Minn. – A Fillmore County man gets more jail time and probation for a deadly collision with an Amish buggy.

Connor Louis Keene, 25 of Canton, was given 365 days in county jail, with credit for 69 days already served, and 10 years of supervised probation Monday. He must begin serving his jail term by January 15, 2020, and will be allowed to serve his sentence on work release if he’s eligible.

Keene pleaded guilty on July 2 to criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of criminal vehicular operation. He was charged with five felonies and seven misdemeanors after the August 31, 2018, crash on Fillmore County Road 21 that killed William Stutzman, 21 of rural Harmony, and injured two of Stutzman’s brothers.

Law enforcement said Keene hit the buggy and then drove off, with his car being found in a nearby hayfield after the crash. Authorities say Keene’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit when he was arrested.

