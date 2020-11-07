Fillmore County man sentenced for drugs, drunk driving in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A drunk driver caught with drugs in Mower County is sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Jeremy John Volkart, 36 of Spring Valley, was arrested for speeding on County Road 1 on July 21. A Mower County sheriff’s deputy says Volkart did not have a valid driver’s license and showed constricted pupils and twitching hands.

After Volkart failed several field sobriety tests, authorities say a search of his vehicle found 37 unidentified white pills, more than 100 small plastic baggies, .7 grams of marijuana, 49.8 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, and two drug pipes. Investigators say one of the pipes held 20.4 grams of liquid that tested positive for meth.

Volkart pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession and 3rd degree DWI. In addition to serving his probation, he will have to pay a $500 fine.