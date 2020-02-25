Clear
Fillmore County man pleads not guilty to stolen car possession

Vehicle was reported stolen out of St. Charles.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 11:33 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of taking a car for a test drive and not returning it is pleading not guilty.

Benjamin Khoa Gjere, 20 of Lanesboro, was charged with possession of stolen property after his arrest on November 25, 2019. Rochester police say the stolen car was located in a motel parking lot and was placed under surveillance until Gjere approached the vehicle.

No trial date has been set in this case.

