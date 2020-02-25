ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of taking a car for a test drive and not returning it is pleading not guilty.
Benjamin Khoa Gjere, 20 of Lanesboro, was charged with possession of stolen property after his arrest on November 25, 2019. Rochester police say the stolen car was located in a motel parking lot and was placed under surveillance until Gjere approached the vehicle.
No trial date has been set in this case.
Related Content
- Fillmore County man pleads not guilty to stolen car possession
- Fillmore County man pleads not guilty in high-speed chase
- Rochester man pleads guilty to cocaine possession
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug possession
- Northwood man pleads guilty to meth possession
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug possession
- Rochester man pleads guilty to marijuana possession
- Floyd County man pleads guilty to marijuana possession
- Fillmore County hemp farmer pleads not guilty to drug charges
- Austin duo plead guilty to drug possession
Scroll for more content...