Fillmore County man pleads not guilty in high-speed chase

PRESTON, Minn. – A Spring Valley man is pleading not guilty to fleeing law enforcement.
Justin Leroy Rickert, 41, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, driving after suspension, and going faster than 100 miles per hour. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it chased Rickert into Winneshiek County in northeast Iowa on May 10 after trying to arrest him for a parole violation.
A Winneshiek County deputy eventually stopped Rickert in Hesper Township.
A trial is now set for January 24, 2019.
