Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fillmore County man pleads not guilty in deadly collision with Amish buggy

Connor Keene Connor Keene

One person killed and two hurt in August 2018 crash.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 4:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PRESTON, Minn. – The man arrested after a fatal collision with an Amish buggy is pleading not guilty.

Connor Louis Keene, 24 of Canton, is charged with four felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide, three counts of failing to stop for an accident involving injury or death, failure to notify police of a personal injury accident, failing to stop for a collision involving a driven or attended vehicle, and careless driving.

Authorities say Keene was driving his car when it hit the buggy on a Fillmore County road on August 31, killing William Stutzman, 21 of rural Harmony, and injuring two of Stutzman’s brothers.

Law enforcement says Keene’s car was found in a nearby hayfield and a test showed him with a blood alcohol content of .184, more than twice the legal limit.

Keene entered his not guilty plea Monday. A trial date has not been set.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Incoming fronts will bring a chance for a wintry mixture and light snow tonight and into Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New sensory floor in use in Charles City

Image

Study finds low screening rates for cervical cancer

Image

Kim Norton sworn in as Rochester's new mayor

Image

Dr. Oz - Eat for energy

Image

My Money - Your money this year

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Community Events