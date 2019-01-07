Fillmore County man pleads not guilty in deadly collision with Amish buggy

PRESTON, Minn. – The man arrested after a fatal collision with an Amish buggy is pleading not guilty.

Connor Louis Keene, 24 of Canton, is charged with four felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide, three counts of failing to stop for an accident involving injury or death, failure to notify police of a personal injury accident, failing to stop for a collision involving a driven or attended vehicle, and careless driving.

Authorities say Keene was driving his car when it hit the buggy on a Fillmore County road on August 31, killing William Stutzman, 21 of rural Harmony, and injuring two of Stutzman’s brothers.

Law enforcement says Keene’s car was found in a nearby hayfield and a test showed him with a blood alcohol content of .184, more than twice the legal limit.

Keene entered his not guilty plea Monday. A trial date has not been set.