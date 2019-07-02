Fillmore County man pleads guilty in fatal collision with an Amish buggy

PRESTON, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in the fatal collision of a car and an Amish buggy.
Connor Louis Keene, 25 of Canton, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of criminal vehicular operation. He was originally charged with 12 crimes, including six felonies, for the two-vehicle crash on August 31, 2018, on Fillmore County Road 21.
Investigators say Keene hit the buggy and then drove off. His car was found in a nearby hayfield after the crash and authorities say Keene’s blood alcohol contact was measured at .184 after his arrest. That’s more than twice the legal limit.
The collision killed William Stutzman, 21 of rural Harmony, and injured two of Stutzman’s brothers.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 9 in Fillmore County District Court.
