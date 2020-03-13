Fillmore County man pleads guilty in Olmsted County stolen car case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Lanesboro man accused of driving off with a car and not returning it is changing his plea.

Benjamin Koha Gjere, 20, was accused of possession of stolen property after Rochester police said he took a car for a test driver on November 25, 2019, and never brought it back. The car was later found in a motor parking lot and police watched it until they say Gjere was approaching the vehicle.

Gjere pleaded not guilty on February 25 but changed that to a guilty plea Friday.

His sentencing is set for April 26.