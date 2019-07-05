Fillmore County man arrested after getting stuck in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A Chatfield man goes from being stuck in the mud to being locked up behind bars.

Daniel Christopher Hill, 37, is facing charges of possession of stolen property and use of stolen license plates.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 2500 block of Hadley Valley Road NE just before 7 am on Thursday for a suspicious person and vehicle. The caretaker of the property told deputies a stranger was on the property in a stuck vehicle and would not leave. Deputies say when they arrived, Hill emerged from a wooded area.

Deputies say a check of the vehicle found it had been reported stolen and the license plates had also been reported stolen. In addition, deputies say 1.24 grams of methamphetamine was found along with a number of checks written out to and by various people.