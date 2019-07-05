Clear

Fillmore County man arrested after getting stuck in Olmsted County

Daniel Hill Daniel Hill

Law enforcement says stolen truck found Thursday morning.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 9:42 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A Chatfield man goes from being stuck in the mud to being locked up behind bars.

Daniel Christopher Hill, 37, is facing charges of possession of stolen property and use of stolen license plates.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 2500 block of Hadley Valley Road NE just before 7 am on Thursday for a suspicious person and vehicle. The caretaker of the property told deputies a stranger was on the property in a stuck vehicle and would not leave. Deputies say when they arrived, Hill emerged from a wooded area.

Deputies say a check of the vehicle found it had been reported stolen and the license plates had also been reported stolen. In addition, deputies say 1.24 grams of methamphetamine was found along with a number of checks written out to and by various people.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking an active pattern into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Another Active Afternoon and Evening

Image

State funds earmarked to help families of fallen first responders

Image

Drunk driving in July

Image

Are you proud to be an American?

Image

Chris' Weather Forecast

Image

Busy campgrounds and severe weather meet

Image

Volunteer of the Month

Image

Food and grilling safety

Image

Preparing the pyrotechnics

Image

Overnight boat collision

Community Events