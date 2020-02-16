Clear
Fillmore County hemp farmer pleads not guilty to drug charges

Authorities say the level of THC in his products was higher than allowed by law.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 5:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PRESTON, Minn. – A Fillmore County hemp farmer is pleading not guilty to drug charges related to the THC levels in his crop.

Luis Miguel Hummel, 32 of Lanesboro, was charged in June 2019 with 5th degree drug sales, possession of a controlled substance, and 5th degree drug possession.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it seized some CDB products made by Hummel’s business “5th Sun Gardens” after a traffic stop on March 15, 2019. According to court documents, tests on the products found they contained the active ingredient of marijuana at levels 10 times higher than allowed by state law.

Charges against Hummel were filed on June 12, 2019. He entered a not guilty plea on Friday. A trial date has not been set.

