Clear

Fillmore County hemp farmer charged with selling drugs

Officials say THC levels in his products are too high.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 1:43 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 2:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PRESTON, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota hemp farmer is facing charges after authorities claimed his products had more than the legal limit of the compound that makes users high.

Court documents say products from Luis Hummel's 5th Sun Gardens hemp farm in Lanesboro were sent to a lab for tests and found to have THC levels above 3 percent. The level for commercial hemp cannot exceed 0.3 percent.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press says Hummel has been charged with selling drugs and drug possession in Fillmore County. The charges come after Hummel sued state officials who revoked his growing license and ordered him to destroy his multimillion-dollar crop because of its THC levels. Unlike marijuana, industrial hemp only has tiny amounts of THC.

Hummel's attorney Jason Tarasek says it was a processing mistake that his client was trying to correct and the product tested wasn't in the marketplace.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking Our Next Chance for Severe Weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible later this week

Image

Making youth sports affordable

Image

local sports program helps players become community leaders

Image

"What's On Wednesdays" in St. Charles

Image

Tracking a Sunny Start to Wednesday

Image

Re election kickoff watch party

Image

Rallying for Sudan

Image

Extra speed enforcement

Image

Local sports highlights from Tuesday

Image

Renewing the Mental Health Coordinator

Community Events