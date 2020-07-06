Fillmore County drug raid results in two arrests

PROSPER, Minn. – Two people were arrested after a drug raid in Fillmore County on July 2.

Sheriff’s office investigators and the Southeastern Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team searched a building in the 10000 block of County Road 113 in the Village of Prosper. Law enforcement says they found more than 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a trace amount of suspected cocaine.

Arrested were:

Ted Lord, 60 of Prosper.

Angela Chamberlain, 43 of Black River Falls, Wisconsin.

They are accused of 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance, storing methamphetamine in the presence of a child, and gross misdemeanor charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

Fillmore County Social Services assisted in this search.