Fillmore County driver injured in collision with deer in Winona County

FREEMONT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Fillmore County woman is hurt after hitting a deer in Winona County.

The collision happened just after 9:30 pm Sunday near miler marker 243 on Interstate 90. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tory Lynn Laumb, 43 of Rushford, was driving east when she hit the deer. Laumb was taken to Winona Health with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Lewiston police, fire, and ambulance assisted with this accident.