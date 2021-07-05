Fillmore County crash injures Mower County driver

CARROLTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Austin man is hurt after a crash in Fillmore County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Phillip James Olson, 27, was driving east on Highway 16 just after 7 am Monday when he went into the ditch and rolled onto its side near mile marker 239. The State Patrol says Olson was not wearing his seat belt, suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

The Lanesboro Fire Department and Ambulance Service assisted with this accident.