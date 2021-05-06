Fillmore County collision sends one to the emergency room

HARMONY, Minn. – One driver is hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County.

It happened just after 5 pm at the intersection of Highway 139 and 1st Street SE. The Minnesota State Patrol says Lashunte Nyera Juma, 22 of Otsego, was driving south and collided with Audrey Caroline Shimek, 25 of Harmony.

Juma was taken to an emergency room in Decorah, Iowa, with what are described as non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says Shimek was not injured.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Preston/Harmony Ambulance assisted with this accident.