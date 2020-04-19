Fillmore County calling for donation of homemade masks and gowns

PRESTON, Minn. – Fillmore County Public Health says it is still accepting donations of masks, gowns, and sewing materials in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Saturday, 617 masks and 11 gowns had been donated and were distributed to areas of community need. Fillmore County Public Health says it goal is to get 5,000 masks and 500 gowns. Instructions on sewing gowns and making 24 masks at a time can be found by clicking here. Sewing materials such as cotton cloth and elastic are also being accepting.

Donations can be placed in a gray tote outside the upper level of the Fillmore County Office Building in Preston between 9 am and 3 pm. Call 507-765-2642 with any questions.