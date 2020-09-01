Fillmore County begins accepting applications for small business grants

FILLMORE, Minn. - More small business grant money is up for grabs; this time in Fillmore County.

Fillmore County is receiving $500,000 in CARES Act funding which businesses can apply for up to $10,000 of each.

The applications are being accepted beginning Tuesday and Chris Hahn with the Community and Economic Development Associates says the funds are something the county's service industry truly needs.

He explained, "We're talking about your bars and your restaurants, your tourism businesses; which is a huge part

of our life here in Fillmore County. Hair salons and those types of things were hit very hard. They were told to close down, they had no choice in that matter, and then they were some of the last businesses to open."

Businesses can apply by downloading a PDF off the county's website and email it or drop it off at the administrators office at the Preston county courthouse.

You can find more information on the grant funds by clicking here.