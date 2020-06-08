Fillmore County Amish men lose appeal in septic system legal fight

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Members of a Fillmore County Amish community have lost another battle in their legal fight over septic systems.

Amos Mast, Menno Mast, Ammon Swartzendruber, and Sam Miller filed their first objection in May 2015 to Fillmore County requiring them to install septic systems. The county says septic systems are need to protect the water supply from contamination but the Amish objectors say they want to use an alternative system, called a mulch basin, to purify wastewater.

The four men say forcing them to install septic systems violates their freedom of conscience under the Minnesota Constitution.

A district court ruled that the septic system requirement did infringe on the “sincerely held religious beliefs” of the Amish objectors but also held that septic systems are the least-restrictive means of protecting the public health and ruled in favor of Fillmore County mandating the septic installation.

Mast, Mast, Swartzendruber, and Miller appealed and the Minnesota Court of Appeals has now upheld the judge’s ruling. The Court found the evidence showed mulch basins, which work as water treatment systems in other parts of the country, are not suitable to the climate and soil conditions in Fillmore County.