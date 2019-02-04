Fillmore County death ruled a homicide; name of person killed released by authorities

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A homicide investigation is underway as authorities said Monday that 49-year-old Gregory Davis, of rural Chatfield, was killed by multiple gunshot wounds on Jan. 30.

Davis was found dead at his home west of Chatfield, located at 32573 Ninebark Rd.

“No persons have been arrested related to this incident and investigators believe that there is no danger to the public,” the Sheriff’s Office said Monday. “Deputies responded to a 911 call for medical assistance for an unresponsive male at the residence at 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday. Minnesota statutes prohibit additional details about the incident from being released.”

The investigation by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is ongoing.