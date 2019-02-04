Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Fillmore County death ruled a homicide; name of person killed released by authorities Full Story
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fillmore County death ruled a homicide; name of person killed released by authorities

Authorities identified the man killed as 49-year-old Gregory Davis.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 8:07 AM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 8:08 AM

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A homicide investigation is underway as authorities said Monday that 49-year-old Gregory Davis, of rural Chatfield, was killed by multiple gunshot wounds on Jan. 30.
Davis was found dead at his home west of Chatfield, located at 32573 Ninebark Rd.
“No persons have been arrested related to this incident and investigators believe that there is no danger to the public,” the Sheriff’s Office said Monday. “Deputies responded to a 911 call for medical assistance for an unresponsive male at the residence at 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday. Minnesota statutes prohibit additional details about the incident from being released.”
The investigation by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is ongoing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -7°
Austin
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -1°
Tracking a wintry mix and falling temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Back the blue

Image

Tracking an Icy Monday Morning Commute

Image

Border Sojourn

Image

Curling Club of Rochester hosts outdoor Bonspiel

Image

Bill to reverse city and county firework ordinances

Image

Sober celebration

Image

Mobility hubs going to the committee

Image

Federal employees file lawsuit

Image

RPS survey out this week

Image

Getting home safe after big game

Community Events