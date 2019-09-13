Fillmore Co. Sheriff: 2 marijuana growing operations found when search warrants executed

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - Search warrants executed this week in Fillmore County resulted in finding marijuana growing operations, authorities said.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said the warrants were executed on Hudson St. in Canton and on Pleasant St. in Preston.
“Suspected marijuana plants were seized from the property, along with a scale, and evidence of a marijuana grow,” the sheriff’s office said of the Canton search warrant.
Similar items were found in the Preston search warrant.
Charges are pending in both investigations.
