Fillmore Central season opener still on after positive COVID-19 tests

HARMONY, Minn. - With the start of the Minnesota prep football season just days away, the Fillmore Central football teams finds itself taking extra precautions.

According to Athletic Director and head football coach, Chris Mensink, the team has had two positive COVID-19 tests which resulted in other students being quarantined according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) guidelines.

Practice was canceled last Friday as a precaution.

The team continues to follow MDH and Fillmore County Public Health guidelines. The Falcons will open their season on Oct. 9 at home against Medford. Fillmore Central has been in contact with their opponent and the game is still on as scheduled.