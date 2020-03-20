Fillmore Central parents and students thank school staff with surprise pizza party

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - While Minnesota schools are out of session because of the Coronavirus pandemic, teachers are still in school working on preparing for distance learning.

To show appreciation for their efforts, Fillmore Central parents pooled money together to surprise teachers and staff with pizzas for lunch. The pizza boxes had motivational messages written on them such as "we will get through this."

This is a message from district parents to school staff: "We see you! We support you and we appreciate everything you are doing for our children. Stay healthy, we'll do this together because we are Falcon Strong!"