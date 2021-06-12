Clear
Fillmore Central girls' golf team heads back to state tournament

One local girls' golf team has been to the state tournament every year since 2014 and this year is no different.

Posted: Jun 12, 2021 11:30 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

HARMONY, Minn. - One local girls' golf team has been to the state tournament every year since 2014 and this year is no different. 

The Falcons feel last year was a missed opportunity and they're not taking this state tournament trip for granted. 

"So thankful we got a season this year.  It would have been so disappointing if COVID had taken another one, so I'm really glad we were able to have a season and just be able to play.  But I'm really thankful we got the state tournament," says junior Marissa Topness. 

The Fillmore Central girls' golf team lost its season last year due to COVID-19. 

Coach Aaron Mensink says when the Falcons made it to state in 2019, they didn't get the scores they wanted and felt 2020 was going to be the year. 

Now, the team is back and ready to show Minnesota what they've got. 

"We're fully capable of sneaking up on somebody because we do have a little bit of experience up there.  Versus having the lost season last year.  For a lot of teams, there's a lot of new faces at the state tournament this year," says Coach Aaron Mensink. 

The Falcons are very young. 

Marissa is the oldest as a junior, but three of the six athletes have state tournament experience. 

Despite the new faces, Marissa says this team is closer than ever. 

"We've got a little family going on.  I kind of feel like a big sister or a mom sometimes, just keeping everyone together.  And all the friendships we've made this year," says Marissa. 

The team hopes to place in the top four at the state tournament next week. 

The Falcons compete Tuesday and Wednesday. 

