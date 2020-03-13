Fillmore Central falls in Class A semifinal

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - The Fillmore Central Falcons were riding a high entering their first state tournament in program history. The Falcons had a great start, but ultimately would fall 69-56 to third-seeded Henning.
Due to coronavirus scares, the MSHSL cancelled consolation games, ending their season.
