Fillmore Central falls in Class A semifinal

The Falcons made their first trip to Williams Arena.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 12:04 AM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - The Fillmore Central Falcons were riding a high entering their first state tournament in program history. The Falcons had a great start, but ultimately would fall 69-56 to third-seeded Henning.

Due to coronavirus scares, the MSHSL cancelled consolation games, ending their season.

