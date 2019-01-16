Clear
Fillmore Central Shoots for a cause

A local family received heartbreak in October. Now, the Harmony community is rallying together.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 11:18 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

HARMONY, Minnesota -- Last October, Matt and Heidi Brown received news no family wants to hear-- their daughter Gabby was diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia. 

Kari Mensink and other members of the community decided to pitch in and help the Browns.

"[It was] a pretty easy choice to make, they are such a vital part of our community and give so much back to the community," Mensink said. "And when Gabby was diagnosed in October, we just knew we had to do something." 

During halftime of the Fillmore Central-Chatfield game, a halftime shootout was held, with the primary focus to raise money for the family. Fans from both teams participated, paying $1 each to enter. Each team wore orange ribbons in honor of Gabby. 

$850 was raised during the event. 

