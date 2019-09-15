Filling the boot for the Easter Seals

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - You may have seen horse riders passing through North Iowa and throughout the state en route to Camp Sunnyside in Ankeny on Easter Friday every year.

On Saturday, members of the Three Rivers chapter of the Pony Express Riders of Iowa were 'filling the boot' by collecting donations from drivers passing through the Top of Iowa rest area/Diamond Jo Casino exit near Northwood. All funds collected will go towards the camp that offers canoeing, horseback riding, nature trails and much more.

This weekend's fundraising is one of a series of drives the group does throughout the year.

Cindy Thompson with the group says the casino area is one of their strongest fundraising areas.

"Our biggest one we've made here on the corner by the casino is about $1,800. We usually average about $1,000-$1,200 in just four hours."

Altogether, Saturday's fundraiser netted about $1,200.