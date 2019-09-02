Filling the boot for muscular dystrophy

MASON CITY, Iowa - You may remember the old Jerry Lewis telethons for Muscular dystrophy every Labor Day weekend.

While they ended in 2014, the efforts to fight for a cure and freedom from the disease is still going on.

Many fire departments are taking to the streets throughout this weekend collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the same association Lewis partnered with for years.

For Scott Wallick, it's his first time taking part in 'filling the boot' with the Mason City Fire Department. The department set a collective goal for Sunday to make a difference in the days to come.

"$2,000 would be a really good number, between all of us from today."

He's overwhelmed with how many have come to donate, some even multiple times.

"It means a lot that people are willing to give something, even if they don't know about it, and they go, 'oh yeah, muscular dystrophy.' It's something in the back of their mind and they're willing to give."

One of the donors he received a donation from actually had a step father who had muscular dystrophy. And that puts it in perspective.

"She appreciates what we're doing and she knows it's obviously helped her, and she wants to give back."

Mason City's not the only fire department collecting donations; Britt is also joining in.

"Growing up, I used to watch Jerry Lewis on TV for the whole weekend, and it still goes towards that same cause."

Fire Chief Jon Swenson's department has been part of the fundraising for around 15 years. Each year, the department collects about $1,000, which is not bad for a small town.

"Even $1, loose change, whatever you got. It all goes towards the cause."

Mason City firefighters will be out on Monday collecting donations in various locations around town. If you can't make it out to donate in person, click here.