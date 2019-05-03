Filling the Synagogues in response to Chabad Poway shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At sunset on Friday, Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath, begins. It is the first Shabbat since one person was killed and three more were injured at the Chabad of Poway in California.

In response to the act of violence, Chabad of Southern Minnesota is encouraging the local Jewish community to attend and bring friends to Shabbat services. Chabad is holding services at 10 AM, followed by a community kiddush social. Those injured in the attack will be prayed for.

"Jewish people are one family. One people. So when one part of the body is hurt and is attacked, the whole body feels pain," says Rabbi David Greene of Chabad of Southern Minnesota.