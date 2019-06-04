Fighting the summer slide

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On average, students can lose about a month of school learning during the summer months according to the Brookings Institution. To fight back against the phenomena referred to as the summer slide, the I.J. Holton Middle School family and community liaison hosted workshops walking parents through ways to keep students' minds on math and reading for a few minutes each day.

"Definitely a challenge trying to keep the kids off of the screens when they're home because they're just drawn to it," says parent Heather Johnson.