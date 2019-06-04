Clear

Fighting the summer slide

Keeping kids' minds active during the summer months can be a challenge.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 10:43 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On average, students can lose about a month of school learning during the summer months according to the Brookings Institution. To fight back against the phenomena referred to as the summer slide, the I.J. Holton Middle School family and community liaison hosted workshops walking parents through ways to keep students' minds on math and reading for a few minutes each day.

"Definitely a challenge trying to keep the kids off of the screens when they're home because they're just drawn to it," says parent Heather Johnson.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking Potentially Severe Weather for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Potential

Image

Fatal Head-on Crash in Rochester

Image

Wastewater treatment plan latest

Image

Heart of the City Phase One design approved

Image

Potential land acquisition for RPS

Image

Lourdes softball preps for first state tournament run

Image

"Vision to Vitality" Forum

Image

Bushel Boy Proposes Expansion

Image

New Fire Station After Tornado

Image

School liaison teaching lessons for parents to fight the 'summer slide'

Community Events