Fighting the opioid crisis in Minnesota

OWATONNA, Minn.- Dodge County had its committee of the whole Tuesday morning. There, commissioners listened Leota Lind about her study on Opioids in rural communities.

She is the CEO of South Country Health Alliance.

SCHA is a county-based health plan serving rural counties in Minnesota.

They serve Goodhue, Kanabec, Morrison, Steele, Todd, Wadena, Brown, Waseca, Sibley, Wabasha and Dodge County.

At the meeting Lind discussed trends on opioid use in a three-year period.



“We presented information across the eleven counties that South Country serves,” said Lind “Another piece that we shared is that over a three-year period we’re seeing downward trends.”



A direct result Lind adds from work being done from providers to the state health and human services department.

They also discussed a program aimed to reduce opioid dependency.

SCHA has opioid case management program where the goal of the program is to connect members with support services to reduce chronic opioid use.