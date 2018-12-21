Clear
How to fight the holiday blues

While the holidays can be a time of joy for some, they can be a source of stress or sadness for others.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - While the holidays can be a time of joy for some, they can be a source of stress or sadness for others.

What's one way you help beat the holiday blues? "Being willing to take a step back and say, 'ok I can feasibly do this thing and this thing with these family members but if I do that other additional thing, that may overextend myself a little bit.' Giving yourself permission to budget your time and your energy in that way so that you're not feeling stretched too thin," says Dr. Nathaniel Lombardi, psychologist at Mayo Clinic Health System.

If your symptoms or the symptoms of someone else you care about seem to be more than just the holiday blues, connect with a professional to talk about what you're feeling in a more formal setting.

