Fighting racism in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The death of George Floyd more than 3 weeks ago in Minneapolis has sparked a nationwide conversation about combatting racism. That's happening in many local communities too, inlcuding Rochester.

Mayor Kim Norton held a virtual "Mornings with the Mayor" Facebook Live meeting with constituents on Thursday. The first

question she answered was "What are you doing to fight racism in Rochester?"

Mayor Norton says she is working on a proposal to have all employees of the city participate in what's called the Intercultural Development Inventory, known as the IDI. It's basically an online assessment of a person or organization's intercultural competence.

"You look at how are you as a city structured, how are you as a police department, what is your overall view. And then you bring in people to help train you, to help look at yourself," Norton explained.

Norton has already taken the assessment and says it's a valuable tool.

"It really does help you look at yourself and some implicit biases that you might have. And then look at ways to address that and how can you self-educate, how can you be more aware so you can change your behaviors. Because often people don't know what they are doing," Norton said.

The city does have the IDI in its budget for this year, but because of the pandemic, it got put on hold. Mayor Norton says it will soon be moving forward.