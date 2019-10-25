Fighting off the flu

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - It's a time of year some people hate even more than tax season; flu season is officially underway.

And that means vaccinations are now available.

At the community health fair at Trinity United Methodist Church Thursday morning, Floyd County Public Health offered flu shots to those who need them, including the elderly.

Gail Arjes is the director of the department, and says the 2017-18 flu was the worst she's ever seen.

"There was a lot of flu cases. Affected the old, affected the young, affected everyone. When we see a high demand is when they say there's a vaccine shortage. Then we see a ton of people showing up for a flu clinic."

She thinks that year had an impact in subsequent years.

"What I did hear is that a lot of people have gotten their flu shots. I think everyone I talked to there already got their shots."

According to both the Iowa and Minnesota Departments of Public Health, flu activitiy is still sporadic in both states.

Also, according to the CDC, because influenza can be unpredictable, it's too soon to say how bad things might get at the peak of the season early next year, though the agency does predict activity will ramp up within the next few months. So, Arjes encourages us all to get the vaccine, as the strain of the virus typically changes from year to year.

"Those that are over 65, there's a high dose flu vaccine that we recommend they get. It's available at most pharmacies, physicians offices and public healths."