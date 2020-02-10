Fighting frostbite when the temperature falls

MASON CITY, Iowa – Later this week the thermometer will be plunging far below zero. For folks who have to work outside, it will be a challenge to avoid frostbite.

Jon McCuskey over at Hosmer Toyota tells me his strategy for dealing with cold weather at the dealership.

"Well, you just got to make sure you have plenty of layers on. That's the key. You can't dress like a snowman, you have to have plenty of layers so you can come in and out and still do business,” he said.

So what about those temperature ratings you see on jackets? Matt Curtis, who owns Wayne's Ski, Cycle and Fitness says they can be misleading.

"I don't really find them very relevant because what might keep me warm at minus twenty doesn't keep the next person warm so we all have our own internal thermometer,” said Curtis.

There's lots of options when it comes to choosing winter gear. Curtis says jackets with natural fill may be your best bet.

"Some of the synthetics that are the loft insulations like the downs are really doing a good job, but we really haven’t found anything that's next to the skin that will do as good of a job as wool does. Wool next to the skin is still by far the best thing,” he said.

If you want a high tech approach to avoiding frostbite, you can even use your smartphone to keep you warm.

"There’s new technologies out with heated socks now that heat the bottom and the top of your foot and they're also connected through Bluetooth so you can actually control that from your phone."

If the choices for staying warm seem overwhelming, the best advice is to make sure your bare skin is covered when you are out in the sub-zero temperatures.

"Be safe, but also try to find a way to enjoy our winters."

The Mayo Clinic says in a wind chill of 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit, frostbite can happen in as little as 30 minutes. Some of the symptoms of frostbite include cold skin with a pins and needles feeling, and numbness with hard or waxy looking skin.