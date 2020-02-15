Fighting fires in the cold

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A rural Cerro Gordo County family is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their barn.

The Plymouth Fire Department was called to the 22000 block of Pheasant Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a barn on fire. The fire did roughly $500,000 in damage.

It's not just fire that crews are battling this time of year, but also the elements. Tim Callahan is a firefighter with the Mason City Fire Department, who also lives in the country. Despite wearing necessary protective gear, he says fighting fires like this in the country can pose a challenge, not just with lack of infrastructure like fire hydrants, but also the wide open spaces.

"If it's windy or gusty at all in town, you see the flags and trees move. In the county, it seems twice as windy. Temperatures are kind of chilly in town, but they're terrible in the county.

"Our gear is wonderful. It's just not a very good environment...when it's below 0, it can be a little bit difficult with water and coldness. You just have to monitor it and take care of each other."

No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The Manly Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.