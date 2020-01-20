Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fighting back against the winter blues

The third Monday of January has been dubbed "Blue Monday."

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 4:47 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The third Monday of January has been dubbed "Blue Monday."

While research hasn't proved there is one day more depressing than all the others this time of year is known for longer days of darkness along with colder and gloomier weather.

Dayana Frich says she and her kids will build snow forts, sled, or even have snowball fights to eat back the winter blues.

Frich explained, "It makes it hard, it makes the days longer, but we try to just stay active and remember that it's all about your feelings and the mindset that you have."

There may not be scientific evidence backing up "Blue Monday" but the winter blues, more clinically known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD) has been proven.

The most difficult months for people in the country tend to be in January and February but that improves with the arrival of spring.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -3°
several chances for snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IBM Employees Volunteer on MLK Day

Image

Volunteering on MLK Day

Image

Remembering MLK's Legacy

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/20

Image

Switching Holidays

Image

Reassurance Program

Image

Clear Lake House Fire

Image

MLK Day March

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Safe Haven Pet Rescue

Community Events