Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fighting back against Parkinson's Disease

Fighting back against Parkinson's Disease

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 9:22 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Throwing punches, keeping your balance and focusing on movement, boxing is an all body workout.
It’s good for just about anyone but it is even more important to those fighting Parkinson’s disease.
“I didn’t even think about something like this happening to me,” said Geri Berding.
Despite her father also having the disease, Parkinson’s isn’t hereditary. Berding was diagnosed five years ago.
“My shoulder can have involuntary muscle spasms, my hips can get really tight and not be able to move,” she said.
Which is why exercises like boxing or tai chi are the perfect answer to fighting back.
The boxing motions and is hitting speed bags really works on taking motion from your left to right and your right to left,” said Rock Steady Boxing Coach Jana Mentzer.
Mentzer isn’t just the coach. She left her corporate job to teach the class four days a week. It’s a way for her to help those who are suffering the same disease as her mother.
“It was hard watching somebody who was 36 years old, in the prime of her career, caring for two kids, knowing there wasn’t a cure for the disease,” she said.
All while trying to give the disease the ole one two, Jana and Geri want others to understand what this disease really is.
“People may look at you and say ‘oh, you look great.’ But they have no idea what’s going on inside my body,” said Berding.
The Rock Steady Group will l be attending this weekends ‘Shake Rattle and Stroll’. That event raises money for the Michael J Fox Foundation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Tracking an active week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 4/29

Image

MnDOT remembering workers who died on the job

Image

Church debates gay marriage

Image

MnDOT remembers workers who died on the job

Image

Students present walkability study findings

Image

Traveling planetarium comes to Austin

Image

Gas prices continue to climb in 2019

Image

911 outage resolved in Olmsted County

Image

Spring gardening

Image

Byron Fire Dept. gets new equipment

Community Events