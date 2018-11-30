Fight against CWD in southeastern Minnesota is escalating

ST. PAUL, Minn. – More steps are being taken to limit the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in wild deer in southeastern Minnesota.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources says 11 new cases of infection were discovered this fall in or around the CWD management zone in Fillmore County. In response, two separate three-day deer hunts will be conducted in December, shooting permits will be provided to landowners interested in removing deer from their property in the zone, and targeted culling will be conducted in January.

“The last thing people want is an established disease in their backyards,” says Lou Cornicelli, the DNR’s wildlife research manager. “States that have CWD established in their wild deer populations have seen declines in both deer populations and deer hunter numbers. We’ll continue to do what we can to avoid that situation here.”

The CWD management zone, an approximate 10-mile radius around Preston, was established after the disease was found in wild deer in 2016. There have been 28 cases of CWD detected within the zone so far.

Hunters and landowners throughout southeastern Minnesota are going to be surveyed by the DNR on their attitudes toward the disease and DNR management, and to measure support for potential management actions like providing incentives to hunters and landowners to help curb disease spread.

The DNR will also have a public meeting in Preston to provide information about CWD and the DNR’s management response to its discovery. The meeting will be 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 18, in the Fillmore Central School Auditorium at 702 Chatfield St.