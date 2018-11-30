Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fight against CWD in southeastern Minnesota is escalating

Informational meeting planned for December 18 in Preston.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 2:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – More steps are being taken to limit the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in wild deer in southeastern Minnesota.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources says 11 new cases of infection were discovered this fall in or around the CWD management zone in Fillmore County. In response, two separate three-day deer hunts will be conducted in December, shooting permits will be provided to landowners interested in removing deer from their property in the zone, and targeted culling will be conducted in January.

“The last thing people want is an established disease in their backyards,” says Lou Cornicelli, the DNR’s wildlife research manager. “States that have CWD established in their wild deer populations have seen declines in both deer populations and deer hunter numbers. We’ll continue to do what we can to avoid that situation here.”

The CWD management zone, an approximate 10-mile radius around Preston, was established after the disease was found in wild deer in 2016. There have been 28 cases of CWD detected within the zone so far.

Hunters and landowners throughout southeastern Minnesota are going to be surveyed by the DNR on their attitudes toward the disease and DNR management, and to measure support for potential management actions like providing incentives to hunters and landowners to help curb disease spread.

The DNR will also have a public meeting in Preston to provide information about CWD and the DNR’s management response to its discovery. The meeting will be 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 18, in the Fillmore Central School Auditorium at 702 Chatfield St.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Railroad officer involved in shooting

Image

Latest on Mason City shooting investigation

Image

Students discuss refugee journeys

Image

Snowmobile safety

Image

ALL-USA TOP 25

Image

Southbridge Mall and RCR Project

Image

MC Shooting

Image

GHV WRESTLING QUAD

Image

Speaking about P.O.W. camps in Iowa

Community Events