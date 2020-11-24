Fifth arrest made in Charles City meth bust

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A fifth arrest has been made in connection to a Floyd County drug bust.

William Channing Riley, 32 of Cedar Falls, was arrested Monday in Buchanan County and taken to the Floyd County Jail for a controlled substance violation. He is the fifth person arrested after an October 25 search of a home in the 700 block of 10th Avenue in Charles city. Investigators say 161.1 grams of methamphetamine were found, along with other narcotics and paraphernalia.



Robert Frazer Robert Frazer

Jennifer Johnson (left) and Caleb Green Jennifer Johnson (left) and Caleb Green

Riley is accused of being present in the home when it was searched and having possession of some of the drugs that were found.

The other four charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver meth are:

Robert Patrick Frazer, 24 of Charles City. No plea entered yet.

Kaitlin Marie Caster, 19 of Charles City. Pleaded not guilty. Trial set to begin March 2, 2021.

Caleb Robert Green, 27 of Charles City. Pleaded not guilty. Trial set to begin March 2, 2021.

Jennifer May Johnson, 42 of Charles City. Pleaded not guilty. Trial set to begin March 2, 2021.