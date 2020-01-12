Clear

Technovation challenges girls to 12 week program

The event encourages young girls to brainstorm on different topics such as health, literacy, diversity, transportation, and housing.

ROCHESTER, Minn- Sunday the fifth annual Technovation Southeast kicked off at Lourdes High School. The event encourages young girls to brainstorm on different topics such as health, literacy, diversity, transportation, and housing. They then take this knowledge and apply it to a 12-week program. Teams work to create a mobile app that addresses community needs. Maggie Rubin's group the Rainbow Wolves are wanting to focus on helping those with disabilities find a job.

"We want to let people know who are hiring read about them on our app,” Rubin said. “They would learn more about them and they will realize they are not different at all and maybe they will hire them"

After the twelve weeks, the teams will compete on a state level in Minneapolis.

Here comes the snow wave train
