Field of flags in Zumbrota

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - Patriotic displays could be found in communities all across the area on an unconventional Memorial Day. One that will definitely catch your eye is in Zumbrota.

Dozens of flags lined the field at Covered Bridge Park, honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Jessica Rude and her kids have been spending a lot of time at home because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, so they were eager to get outside and check out the display.

"We were out for a walk so we decided to come and check out the flags. And it's always so beautiful down by the covered bridge," said Rude.